Police on the hunt for armed robber who tried to steal cash from a Hallglen bookies

Terrified bookmakers staff had a knife pulled on them during an attempted robbery.

Police officers in Forth Valley are looking for people who may have witnessed the incident which occurred at 9.40pm on Tuesday, January 22 at Ladbrokes in Hallglen shopping centre when a man entered and held a knife on staff, demanding money.

Employees refused to hand over any cash and the suspect fled the area.

There were also attempted robberies in the Tullibody area.

At around 9.20pm on Monday, January 21 a man entered the Ladbrokes premises in Ochil Street and presented a knife at a staff member before demanding money. No cash was handed over and the male made off empty-handed.

Then on Wednesday January 23 at 9.10am a man entered the Betfred premises in Ochil Street and demanded cash. Once again this attempt unsuccessful and no cash was stolen from the premises.

Officers believe all three incidents may be linked and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as male, aged 20 to 40, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall and wearing dark clothing and a garment covering his face. He was also carrying a rucksack.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers, from Forth Valley CID, said: “Thankfully during all of these incidents no staff were injured, and none of the stores had anything stolen.

“Nevertheless, we are treating these attempted robberies with the utmost seriousness and would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the three affected premises over the past three days, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you can help us identify the suspect, or have any other relevant information, then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Forth Valley CID via 101 and quote incident 3798 of the 21st January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.