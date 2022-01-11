Police on scene in Grangemouth as man is taken to hospital

A man has been taken to hospital after police officers attended an incident in Grangemouth – two days after another man in the same area was injured and hospitalised.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 8:37 pm

The incident happened earlier today in Bearcroft Gardens.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5pm officers were called to assist another agency at an address in Bearcroft Gardens. A man has been taken to hospital."

On Sunday, police attended at nearby Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth just after 7am and an injured 22-year-old was rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Police attended at the address in Bearcroft Gardens, Grangemouth