Police officers spat on during hospital assault

Kieran Inglis (20) of Mudale Court, Hallglen assaulted two police officers by attempting to punch, spit at them and struggle violently with them on August 16, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Addressing Inglis, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “If you were not a first offender you wouold definitely be doing to prison.

“Spitting at police officers is unacceptable and you should be very well aware you have come very close to prison.”

Inglis was placed on a supervised community payback order for one year and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Sheriff Livingston also ordered him to pay £250 in compensation to both police officers he assaulted.