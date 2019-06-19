Police officer charged with alleged Grangemouth sex assault

A police officer is to face trial accused of sexual assault.

Roderick Keith, a constable with Police Scotland, is said to have put his arm around his male victim and kissed him on the head during the alleged incident in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, on December 9 last year.

He is also said to have repeatedly put his hand inside the “lower clothing” of his alleged victim and repeatedly touched his genital area.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court today, Keith whose address was given on court papers as care of the Police Scotland Professional Standards Department, Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh, denied the allegations.

Keith (50), was not personally present, and his not guilty plea to the single charge against him was tendered on his behalf by letter by his solicitors, PBW Law, of Glasgow.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell set trial for September 13, after a procedural hearing on August 26.