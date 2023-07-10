Police now hunting for offender who verbally abused them in their Falkirk headquarters
An offender who verbally abused police officers while he was in their West Bridge Street headquarters is now “on the run” after his court no-show.
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST
Ryan McNeill, 29, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering offensive remarks – towards officers at Falkirk Police Station on January 10.
Since there was no excuse given for his absence, Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant to arrest McNeill, 28 Keir Avenue, Raploch.