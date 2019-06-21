Police net £48k cocaine stash after search of Slamannan home

Pollce say they found cocaine with an estimated street value of £48,000 after a search of a property in Station Road, Slamannan, yesterday.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the haul, but has since been released pending further enquiries and has not so far been charged.

In a linked operation based on “intelligence received” police from Lanarkshire’s Serious and Organised Crime team and Forth Valley Division also searched two properties in Airdrie.

Detective Sergeant Martin Lees from Lanarkshire Division’s Serious Organised Crime team, said: “This was an intelligence led operation which resulted in the find of these controlled drugs.

“Those involved in such criminality will continue to be targeted by police and we rely on information from our communities to assist us to bring them to justice.”