Police need public’s help in search for missing man Abdul Khan

Police are keen trace a 35-year-old restricted patient who has absconded during a period of unescorted leave.

Missing man Abdul Khan (35), who is Asian, is 5ft 8ins with black hair and a squint in one eye.

When last seen, in south Glasgow, he was clean shaven and wore a blue striped polo shirt, blue jumper, black jacket and blue jeans.

Police have stressed they need to trace him as soon as possible.

He is not considered to pose an immediate risk to the public, but people are advised not to approach him.

If anyone sees him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact Police Scotland via 101.