Police need help to find missing Falkirk teenager

Concern is growing for a 15-year-old girl from the Falkirk area who had been due to meet a friend last night but is now missing.

Catherine Gunn was last seen at 9.30pm in the Bissett Court area of Hallglen around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

She spoke with her family at around 10.30pm but has not been in contact since then and concern is growing for her welfare.

Catherine is 5ft 5ins tall, medium build with long light brown and dyed red hair which was tied up in a pony-tail when she was last seen.

She was wearing black leggings, a black Adidas hooded top and black Adidas trainers.

Inspector Martin Vickerman of Forth Valley Police said: “We urge anyone who may have seen Catherine or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us immediately.

“If Catherine sees this appeal, we’d also ask her to get in touch with either the police or someone she trusts as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4747 of October 31.