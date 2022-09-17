Police name man found dead in Longcroft

Police have named the man found dead in Longcroft as John Johnston, from Glasgow.

The body of John Barr Johnston, from Glasgow, was discovered after officers were called to Station Road, underneath the M80 overbridge at around 12.10am on Thursday.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

It was previously being treated as unexplained and officers had appealed for witnesses driving on the motorway near the Haggs junction.

However, a Police Scotland statement released on Saturday said: “Enquiries are ongoing however the death is not being treated as suspicious.

