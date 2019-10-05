Police name 56-year-old victim of Tullibody collision

Police have named a pedestrian who died following Thursday’s road collision in Tullibody as local man Alan McLean (56).

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the incident, which happened on Alloa Road at around 8pm, and sadly died yesterday.

Mr McLean’s relatives are aware.

Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash, in which a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison of the Road Policing Unit is re-appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

She would also like to speak to any motorists who have dash-cam, who were travelling on that road at the time, as they may hold details that could help establish the exact circumstances.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone who has information should contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 3331 of October 3.