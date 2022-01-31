Police may not have too much trouble catching Grangemouth thief

An offender who stole a number of items from parked cars in Grangemouth during the early hours was reportedly caught on CCTV.

By James Trimble
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:11 pm

He also supposedly left his mobile phone in one of the vehicles he entered in Dundas Street, Grangemouth between around 4am and 5.30am on Friday, January 28.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that entry was gained to two vehicles on Dundas Street, Grangemouth, in the early hours of Friday, January 28.

Police are looking into the thefts from vehicles in Grangemouth

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

