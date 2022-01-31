Police may not have too much trouble catching Grangemouth thief

He also supposedly left his mobile phone in one of the vehicles he entered in Dundas Street, Grangemouth between around 4am and 5.30am on Friday, January 28.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that entry was gained to two vehicles on Dundas Street, Grangemouth, in the early hours of Friday, January 28.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are looking into the thefts from vehicles in Grangemouth

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.