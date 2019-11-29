Police make arrest after collision at Stenhousemuir black spot

A man has been arrested after a road traffic collision at a Stenhousemuir danger junction this morning.

Police say enquiries are ongoing after the incident, which happened at the junction of McLachlan Street and James Street at 11.30am.

Although there is currently no suggestion the incident is related in any way to previous collisions, the site is a now notorious accident spot.

In February a road traffic incident involving two vehicles saw one car leave the road and hurtle over a low wall into the garden of a block of flats.

There are no reports of any injuries from today’s incident.

A vehicle was later removed from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.