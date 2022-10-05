Police looking for missing Camelon man

Sean Hughes, 28, from Camelon was reported missing at 9.50am on Wednesday, September 28.

He is described as 6ft and of slim build with black hair.

Sean Hughes has not been seen since September 28, 2022

Police Constable Carlie-Anne Spowart of Falkirk Police Station said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sean. He has connections to Glasgow and Ayr.