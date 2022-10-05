Police looking for missing Camelon man
Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been missing for the last week.
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:15 am
Updated
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:15 am
Sean Hughes, 28, from Camelon was reported missing at 9.50am on Wednesday, September 28.
He is described as 6ft and of slim build with black hair.
Police Constable Carlie-Anne Spowart of Falkirk Police Station said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sean. He has connections to Glasgow and Ayr.
"If anyone knows where he is, please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1037 of September 28.”