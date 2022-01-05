Police looking for help to trace camper van stolen in Forth Valley area

Police officers are searching for a silver Volkswagen Transporter Camper van which was stolen earlier today.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:36 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:37 pm

The vehicle, registration GK17 JRX, was taken from Fintry, near Stirling, the early hours of the morning.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk women urged to participate in Police Scotland event

A Police Sotland spokesperson said: “The silver Volkswagen Transporter Camper van was stolen on Wednesday, January 5 and is believed to have travelled towards the Lanarkshire/Glasgow area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 0676 of the January 5, 2022.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The van was stolen in the early hours of Wednesday, January 5

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V