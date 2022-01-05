Police looking for help to trace camper van stolen in Forth Valley area

The vehicle, registration GK17 JRX, was taken from Fintry, near Stirling, the early hours of the morning.

A Police Sotland spokesperson said: “The silver Volkswagen Transporter Camper van was stolen on Wednesday, January 5 and is believed to have travelled towards the Lanarkshire/Glasgow area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 0676 of the January 5, 2022.”

The van was stolen in the early hours of Wednesday, January 5

