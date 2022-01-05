Police looking for help to trace camper van stolen in Forth Valley area
Police officers are searching for a silver Volkswagen Transporter Camper van which was stolen earlier today.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:36 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:37 pm
The vehicle, registration GK17 JRX, was taken from Fintry, near Stirling, the early hours of the morning.
A Police Sotland spokesperson said: “The silver Volkswagen Transporter Camper van was stolen on Wednesday, January 5 and is believed to have travelled towards the Lanarkshire/Glasgow area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 0676 of the January 5, 2022.”