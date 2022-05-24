Police look to trace Christopher Jiggins who is missing in Forth Valley

Christopher Jiggins, 54, has been reported missing from the Stirling area.
He was travelling in his silver Peugeot Partner van, registration EA02RCZ from England to Lossiemouth and contacted his family between around 11pm and midnight on Sunday, May 22, advising his vehicle had broken down on the M9.
His vehicle has subsequently been recovered on the hard shoulder of the M9 between Junctions 9 and 10, near Stirling.
Christopher is described as a white, 5ft10, medium build, thinning black hair with a black bushy beard and English accent.
He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, green camouflage jacket and green camouflage shorts.
Anyone who may have seen Christopher since this time, or who has any information which may assist us with enquiries, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 3930 of May 23.