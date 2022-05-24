Police look to trace Christopher Jiggins who is missing in Forth Valley

Christopher Jiggins, 54, has been reported missing from the Stirling area.

He was travelling in his silver Peugeot Partner van, registration EA02RCZ from England to Lossiemouth and contacted his family between around 11pm and midnight on Sunday, May 22, advising his vehicle had broken down on the M9.

His vehicle has subsequently been recovered on the hard shoulder of the M9 between Junctions 9 and 10, near Stirling.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Christopher Jiggins

Christopher is described as a white, 5ft10, medium build, thinning black hair with a black bushy beard and English accent.

He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, green camouflage jacket and green camouflage shorts.