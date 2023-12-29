Police look to arm older folk in Falkirk with enough advice and information to combat scammers
The most important message police are trying to get across to people is do not engage with unsolicited calls from someone stating they are from your bank.
There are some standard procedures people can follow to keep themselves as safe as possible from these attempts to steal personal details and swindle them out of cash.
Be wary of unexpected calls, e-mails or letters because scammers often pose as representatives of legitimate organisations, such as banks, HMRC, or utility companies and may try to pressure you into revealing personal information or taking immediate action.
If you are unsure about the legitimacy of a contact, hang up the phone, delete the email, or throw away the letter. Do not click on any links or open any attachments in
suspicious e-mails.
Never give out personal information over the phone or in an e-mail. Legitimate organisations will never ask for your National Insurance number, bank account numbers,
or passwords over the phone or e-mail. If someone asks for this information, it is a scam.
People should shred their personal documents before throwing them away. Scammers can steal your personal information from discarded documents, so to protect
your identity, shred all documents that contain sensitive information, such as bank statements, credit card bills, and tax returns.
