Police literally 'lifted' Falkirk offender

Alfie McGurk (30) had to be taken to the floor by officers after resisting arrest, continuing to lash out at them with his legs while he was on the ground.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to resisting and struggling violently with police officers at his 23 Oswald Street, Falkirk home on March 31, 2020.

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8pm and police attended at the address in relation to a reported incident. They made attempts to speak with the accused and received no reply.

Police literally had to lift McGurk out of his property

"Then at 9.40pm the accused opened the door. He was agitated and officers took hold of his arms, informing him he was under arrest. He began to resist and lashed out his arms.

"He was taken to the floor and began to tense his arms, stiffening his body, and then kicked out with his legs preventing handcuffs being applied. He had to be lifted out of the property by officers.”

The court heard McGurk now had his life back on track and was about to start a new job.

It was stated McGurk believed police, attending the premises on another matter which has now been resolved, were being “heavy handed”.

McGurk was described as a “gentleman who can take care of himself”.