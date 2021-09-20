Police launch investigation over Range Rover fire outside Larbert home

A Range Rover Evoque was torched at about 6.40am last Thursday outside a house in McCormack Place.

Another car was also damaged by the blaze.

Police are investigating an incident in which a car was set on fire in McCormack Place, Larbert on Thursday, September 16. Picture: John Devlin.

Detective Sergeant Shirley Coyle said: “We are treating this fire as wilful and we have been carrying out enquiries and gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area.”

Police can be contacted via 101 – quote the reference number 0541 of September 16.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.