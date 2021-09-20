Police launch investigation over Range Rover fire outside Larbert home
A probe has been launched after a car was set on fire in Larbert.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:25 pm
A Range Rover Evoque was torched at about 6.40am last Thursday outside a house in McCormack Place.
Another car was also damaged by the blaze.
Detective Sergeant Shirley Coyle said: “We are treating this fire as wilful and we have been carrying out enquiries and gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area.”
Police can be contacted via 101 – quote the reference number 0541 of September 16.