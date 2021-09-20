Police launch investigation over Range Rover fire outside Larbert home

A probe has been launched after a car was set on fire in Larbert.

By Jonathon Reilly
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:25 pm

A Range Rover Evoque was torched at about 6.40am last Thursday outside a house in McCormack Place.

Another car was also damaged by the blaze.

Police are investigating an incident in which a car was set on fire in McCormack Place, Larbert on Thursday, September 16. Picture: John Devlin.

Detective Sergeant Shirley Coyle said: “We are treating this fire as wilful and we have been carrying out enquiries and gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area.”

Police can be contacted via 101 – quote the reference number 0541 of September 16.

