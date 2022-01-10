Police launch investigation into Grangemouth 'stabbing' incident
An incident which led to a 22-year-old man being rushed to hospital with injuries – believed to be stab wounds – is now being investigated by police.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:06 am
The matter was reported on Sunday morning in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7am on Sunday, January 9 to a report of a man found injured within a property in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.
"The 22-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."