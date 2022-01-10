Police launch investigation into Grangemouth 'stabbing' incident

An incident which led to a 22-year-old man being rushed to hospital with injuries – believed to be stab wounds – is now being investigated by police.

By James Trimble
Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:06 am

The matter was reported on Sunday morning in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7am on Sunday, January 9 to a report of a man found injured within a property in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

Police attended at the address in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth and found the 22-year-old man injured

"The 22-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

