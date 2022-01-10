Police launch investigation into Grangemouth 'stabbing' incident

The matter was reported on Sunday morning in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7am on Sunday, January 9 to a report of a man found injured within a property in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended at the address in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth and found the 22-year-old man injured

"The 22-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.