Police launch appeal after vandal slashes car tyres in Bonnybridge

Police have launched an investigation after a car was vandalised in Bonnybridge. Two rear tyres on a silver Suzuki SX, registration number SB13 NFH, parked in Bonnywood Avenue were slashed at some point between 8pm on Saturday, August 3 and 4am the next day. Details can be given to police via 101.