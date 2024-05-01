Police issue warning wanted man may be heading for Falkirk area
Falkirk residents are being asked to keep an eye out for a wanted man who has served prison sentences for burglary and dangerous driving.
Patrick Michael Jones, 32, is now on the run after breaching his licence conditions.
He is 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes and has links to the Falkirk area and Dundee, as well as Liverpool and Kirkby in north east England.
If you see him contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with the reference 24000159500.