Police issue warning to dog owners following attacks on sheep in Forth Valley

By James Trimble
Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:15 BST
A number of incidents involving dogs running free and attacking sheep in the Forth Valley area has led police to remind people to ensure their animal is on a lead and under control when it is near livestock.

Police Scotland has warned people of the legal action and of the actions farmers are permitted to take.

A spokesperson said: “There have been numerous incidents recently, across the Forth Valley, of dogs running loose in agricultural fields, attacking sheep. There is specific legislation in place to protect livestock from dogs, which are enforced by police.

“In addition, the owner/manager of land where a dog is worrying livestock, is protected by law to use reasonable force to protect their livestock, which can include, where necessary, dispatching an animal which is worrying livestock.

“So please ensure that dogs are kept under your control when in public, and supervised at all times. When near agricultural land, dogs should be kept on a lead at all times.”

