Police issue warning over parking scam which may be en route to Falkirk
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would like to highlight a scam that has occurred in another police division which may be used by criminals anywhere. It involves someone placing a sticker with a new QR code on a 'park and pay' style sign at car parks.
"This will take a customer to a fake website which is made to look like the legitimate parking app site. The customer will then use the app to send money to the scammer and not the actual parking company.
"Be wary of using QR codes if you are unsure. You can usually download legitimate parking apps from your phone's Play Store or App Store.”
Police have issued pictures of examples of the kind of cloned apps which have been appearing in other areas.