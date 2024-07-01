Police issue warning over parking scam which may be en route to Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A scam involving “park and pay” car parks and a dodgy QR code could be conning Falkirk motorists out of cash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would like to highlight a scam that has occurred in another police division which may be used by criminals anywhere. It involves someone placing a sticker with a new QR code on a 'park and pay' style sign at car parks.

"This will take a customer to a fake website which is made to look like the legitimate parking app site. The customer will then use the app to send money to the scammer and not the actual parking company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Be wary of using QR codes if you are unsure. You can usually download legitimate parking apps from your phone's Play Store or App Store.”