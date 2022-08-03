Police issue warning as dirt bike is seized in Redding

On Tuesday night PC Jamison of Braes Community Policing team seized an uninsured dirt bike in Redding.

The follows on from Saturday, July 30, when community police carrying out anti-social behaviour patrols in the Larbert area found two men using a dirt bike on public roads.

After a short chase – involving a police dog – the rider was found hiding in a nearby field. His bike was taken and report issued to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There's an increase in the use of these bikes and we would like to take the time to remind users it is illegal to use these outwith private land with the permission of the land owner.