Police issue warning and advice after Forth Valley shed break ins arrest
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “During the early hours on Sunday, July 14, police received reports of a male breaking into sheds in Minto Drive, Alva. Following excellent work by officers from Group 2 Alloa, a 33-year-old male was quickly arrested and charged with offences.
"The items taken were reunited with owners and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
In light of the summer weather and the recent break ins, police have issued some advice to help reduce the risk of break ins.
1. Lock All Entry Points: Ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked when you leave your home. Deadbolt locks are particularly effective for exterior doors.
2. Install CCTV: Consider installing outdoor CCTV cameras. Visible cameras act as a deterrent, and they can capture evidence if a break-in occurs.
3. Motion-Activated Lights: Install motion-activated lights around your property. Well-lit areas discourage intruders.
4. Trim Landscaping: Keep shrubs and trees near windows and doors trimmed. Overgrown foliage provides cover for potential intruders.
5. Alarm Systems: Invest in a reliable home alarm system. Modern systems can alert you and the authorities in case of a break-in.
6. Neighbourhood Watch: Participate in or establish a neighbourhood watch program. Look out for each other and report suspicious activity.
7. Secure garage/shed doors: Reinforce garage/shed doors with additional locks.
8. Get to Know Your Neighbours: Building good relationships with neighbours can lead to increased vigilance and mutual support.