Police issue warning after bogus workman cons Bo’ness man out of £1300

Falkirk district residents have been urged to guard against doorstep callers after a pensioner was duped out of £1300.

The 71-year-old man, who lives in Bo’ness, was approached by a man driving a Ford Transit van last week.

The victim agreed to pre-pay the four-figure sum in full for gardening work which was never carried out.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Please do not pay for any work until completion and always ensure you get a number of quotes from reputable businesses.”