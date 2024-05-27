Police issue urgent warning to Falkirk retailers as fake £50 notes flood Forth Valley area
Police are aware of the matter and have issued online advice on how to spot them and tell the difference between the fake notes and real currency.
The advice, published on the National Crime Centre’s Counterfeit Currency section, states: “Counterfeit bank notes are rare and also worthless. The bank cannot reimburse you for counterfeit bank notes.
"If you suspect that you have a counterfeit bank note, please take it to your nearest police station. If you have information about someone making, selling or using counterfeit bank notes, please contact the police or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Counterfeiting directly funds organised crime, It hurts the UK economy by creating losses for businesses, which ultimately affects the cost of things that we buy. It also affects the pocket of anyone who receives a counterfeit note, as they are worthless.
"If you report counterfeiting to the police, you are helping with investigations and alerting them to a problem in a particular area. This means that they can
act to protect your community.”
The website also has tips on how to identify a fake note – here are details on features of real Bank of Scotland polymer £50 notes:
Clear Window – there is a clear polymer window on the left of the note, which you can see through. There are also clear windows in the building.
Colour changing ink (Spark) – There is an area of shiny metallic ink which changes colour as you move and tilt the note around. It changes from Gold
to Green.
Holographic Foil – The images move and their colours change when you tilt the notes.
Raised Print –The banknotes have the characteristic raised print in places across the note, which gives the notes a tactile quality.
Raised Dots – There are four arrangements of four raised dots in a square formation along the left edge of the note, enabling physical identification for
the blind and partially sighted.
If the note you have received does not have all of these features then it is fake.