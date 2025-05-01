Police issue safety advice and legal guidance after reports of bad bikers in Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an urgent safety warning after reports and complaints from residents about dangerous behaviour of riders of off-road scrambler motorbikes, quad bikes and e-bikes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “public regarding the careless and dangerous behaviour of riders using e-bikes, off-road scramblers, and quad bikes on public roads and paths.

"Police Scotland urges all riders to adhere to legal requirements and prioritise the safety of themselves and others. Let's work together to ensure our roads and paths are safe for everyone.

“Stay safe and ride responsibly.”

Police officers have been dealing with numerous complaints regarding off-road scrambler motorcycles recently (Picture: Submitted)

Officers have issued details regarding the “legal expectations” and “potential consequences” of dangerous actions on these type of vehicles.

E-Bikes must not exceed 15.5 mph and must have a maximum power output of 250 watts – any E-bikes exceeding these limits are classified as motor vehicles, requiring a full UK driving licence, insurance, and an approved helmet.

If it does not comply with the law the vehicle is subject to seizure by Police and the rider liable for prosecution.

Off-road scramblers and quad bikes must be approved, registered, taxed, and have an MOT to be used on public roads. Riding these vehicles on private land requires the landowner's permission.

It is illegal to drive these vehicles on common land, moorland, footpaths, bridleways, or restricted byways without lawful authority and police officers have the authority to seize vehicles being used illegally on public roads.

Riders found violating the Road Traffic Act may face penalties, including fines and prosecution.

If people have information about illegal or anti-social vehicle use they can contact Police Scotland on 101 .

