Police issue parking fine warning to Forth Valley motorists as summer rolls on

Police have issued a warning officers will be issuing fixed penalty notices – or even seizing vehicles – if they find cars parked illegally.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Forth Valley Police warmly welcome visitors to enjoy our popular tourist and beauty spots but we kindly remind those doing so of their responsibility to drive and park considerately.

"Illegal parking not only poses a danger to pedestrians and other road users, but also obstructs emergency services. Designated parking areas are provided – please use them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If they are full, please find an alternative place to park - avoid double yellow lines, clearways or otherwise causing an obstruction due to the position of your vehicle. Parking Enforcement Officers are out actively issuing Penalty Charge Notices to those who park illegally.

Police can and will issue fixed penalty notices for illegal parking in the Forth Valley area (Picture: Submitted)

"Police Officers are also actively patrolling problem areas and have the power to seize vehicles that are parked dangerously or are causing an obstruction, with the driver charged with appropriate offences.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.