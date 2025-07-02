Police issue parking fine warning to Forth Valley motorists as summer rolls on
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Forth Valley Police warmly welcome visitors to enjoy our popular tourist and beauty spots but we kindly remind those doing so of their responsibility to drive and park considerately.
"Illegal parking not only poses a danger to pedestrians and other road users, but also obstructs emergency services. Designated parking areas are provided – please use them.
"If they are full, please find an alternative place to park - avoid double yellow lines, clearways or otherwise causing an obstruction due to the position of your vehicle. Parking Enforcement Officers are out actively issuing Penalty Charge Notices to those who park illegally.
"Police Officers are also actively patrolling problem areas and have the power to seize vehicles that are parked dangerously or are causing an obstruction, with the driver charged with appropriate offences.”