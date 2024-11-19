Police issue legal advice after increase in road traffic collisions in Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An increase in road traffic collisions and other “associated offences” has led police to issue advice to motorists.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’ve noticed an increase in road traffic collisions and associated offences in our community. It’s crucial to understand your responsibilities if you’re involved in an collision.

“You must stop immediately – or when safe to do so – as it’s a legal requirement and you must exchange details, sharing your name, address, and vehicle registration with the other parties involved for insurance purposes.

“You must also report the incident to police on 101 as soon as possible if there are injuries or damage to property. And you should assist where possible, offering help to anyone injured, as well as call emergency services if needed via the 999 service.”

Police have issued advice to motorists following an increase in road traffic collisions and 'associated offences' in the area (Picture: Submitted)

Motorists who fail to comply with these requirements could face prosecution for failing to stop or report an accident and receive significant fines, penalty points on their licence or even be disqualified from driving.