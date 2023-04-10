Police issue information and advice to help Falkirk residents beat the scammers

“Fraud comes under many guises,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson. “Being the victim of any crime can be very emotionally damaging. Victims who are affected by

frauds often have to deal with not only feelings of embarrassment or shame, but also feeling they cannot share this with their family or friends for fear of further

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

criticism.

Police have issued advice on dealing with bogus callers

"This is then compounded with having to deal with any financial loss. Frauds can have a devastating effect on victims and their families and in some cases can rob

people of their financial security, which in turn can affect their well being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you would expect during the COVID pandemic, Police Scotland saw a reduction in doorstep crime – bogus workmen and bogus caller – however, it is vitally

important we realise that this type of crime is still evident in our community.

"Fraudsters – whether in person, over the phone or through any other form of communications platform – are all looking to achieve the same goals. They want to put

you under pressure so that they can convince you to part with your money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is vital in tackling all these crimes of fraud is the understanding that you are in control.”

Police Scotland has listed some of the main types of fraud and what people can do to beat them.

There are two main types of Door Step Crime – bogus callers who are trying to get into your home by pretending to be someone they are not. This can include

pretending to be council staff, charity collectors, meter readers. In reality, they are criminals trying to steal money and valuables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can often be very cunning, creative, and convincing.

Then there are rogue traders who usually cold-call, claiming to be workers offering services, or looking to carry out repairs or work on your property. In reality they

charge inflated prices for shoddy work or work that is not needed. They tell you the work needs to be done immediately. They will ask money up front and may offer to

go to the bank with you if you don’t have the cash available in your house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would always recommend not to deal with any cold-callers. If you are needing work done to your house contact the local authority – Trading Standards – and ask

to speak to someone about the buy with confidence scheme.”

Some tips to follow to protect yourself include – Keep front and back doors locked, use the door viewer or nearby window when answering the door, fit a door chain or

bar – use it and keep it on when talking to callers at the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are not sure, do not answer the door – do not feel embarrassed, genuine callers expect you to be careful.

Only let callers in if they have an appointment, confirm they are genuine by always asking for identification badges – but do just rely on them as identity cards can be faked.

You can phone the company they say they are from to verify their identity.