Police issue 'frost-jacking' warning to Falkirk motorists as temperatures plummet

By James Trimble
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:21 GMT
Even the simple act of removing ice and frost from your car windows in the morning can bring opportunistic thieves out from under their rocks.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “While it might be tempting to leave your car running to defrost while you enjoy your morning coffee or to finish getting yourself or your children ready for work and school, please remember – never leave your vehicle unlocked with the engine running.

"Opportunistic thieves can quickly take advantage, either stealing items from inside or even driving off with your car. Stay safe and keep your vehicle secure.”

Officers have issued advice to help prevent a “frost-jacking”.

Police have issued advice to help motorists combat 'frost-jacking' this winter (Picture: Submitted)Police have issued advice to help motorists combat 'frost-jacking' this winter (Picture: Submitted)
These include using a scraper or de-icer spray to clear your windows before driving, staying with your vehicle – if you need to defrost your car, stay inside it while the engine is running – and locking your car doors, even if you just have to head back to the house for a moment.

