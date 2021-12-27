Police issue distraction theft warning to Falkirk shoppers
The dangers of distraction theft have been highlighted by police as people head back to the shops before New Year this week.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We know many of you will be going shopping, and businesses will be busy with customers, over the next while, so we'd like to remind you all to keep yourself protected against distraction thefts.
"Avoid carrying valuables in back pockets, keep them in a zipped up bag if possible and also avoid writing PIN numbers down. Be aware of what’s going on around you and never leave your bag, mobile phone, tablet or valuable items unattended in public view.
“Be extra careful when using cash machines – make sure no one is loitering too close and do not count your money in the middle of the street.”
And for businesses and shops, staff should always keep personal items within a locked room or area, keep high value products under close surveillance and away from the exits.