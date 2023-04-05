Police issue alert to residents after bogus workman incidents in Grangemouth
Householders are being warned to remain vigilant after police received reports about a bogus workmen trying their luck at properties in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST
Officers have been made aware of at least two incidents of bogus workmen attending at premises in the town.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Grangemouth community officers are currently investigating a bogus workman incident that occurred on Saturday, April 1, at Tedder Street, Grangemouth and on Sunday, April 2, at Drummond Park, Grangemouth.”
Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident 2714 of April 2.