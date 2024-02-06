Police issue advice for Falkirk tradespeople and hobbyists to help secure their pride and joy tools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an online post which asks tradespeople if they are putting their livelihood at risk, Police Scotland has issued guidelines and tips designed to stop them becoming the next target of tool theft.

A spokesperson said: “As night falls, your van becomes a treasure trove for thieves. Valuables left inside your vehicle may as well have an invitation attached. Protect your assets – your tools are your trade.

"Take action today to keep your tools safe tonight.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland has issued advice on the best ways to safeguard tools (Picture: Ryan Hyde)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have come up with some key strategies to “fortify your defences” – including emptying your van at night and taking a bit of extra time to secure your equipment in a safe location.

Mark your tools with identifiable features, making them less attractive to steal and easier to recover.

Invest in robust, quality locks and consider an alarm system for your van, keep a detailed inventory, including serial numbers – it aids in recovery if theft occurs.

For some tradespeople the tools they have amassed over the years are actually worth a lot more than the vehicles they are stored in, so if you are keeping your tools in a van, make sure it is parked up in a well-lit, secure area and, where possible, under surveillance.