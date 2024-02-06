Police issue advice for Falkirk tradespeople and hobbyists to help secure their pride and joy tools
and live on Freeview channel 276
In an online post which asks tradespeople if they are putting their livelihood at risk, Police Scotland has issued guidelines and tips designed to stop them becoming the next target of tool theft.
A spokesperson said: “As night falls, your van becomes a treasure trove for thieves. Valuables left inside your vehicle may as well have an invitation attached. Protect your assets – your tools are your trade.
"Take action today to keep your tools safe tonight.”
They have come up with some key strategies to “fortify your defences” – including emptying your van at night and taking a bit of extra time to secure your equipment in a safe location.
Mark your tools with identifiable features, making them less attractive to steal and easier to recover.
Invest in robust, quality locks and consider an alarm system for your van, keep a detailed inventory, including serial numbers – it aids in recovery if theft occurs.
For some tradespeople the tools they have amassed over the years are actually worth a lot more than the vehicles they are stored in, so if you are keeping your tools in a van, make sure it is parked up in a well-lit, secure area and, where possible, under surveillance.
You should also consider fitting your van with a tracker so it can be located if stolen.