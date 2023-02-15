News you can trust since 1845
Police investigation after incident in Carron park

Police are investigating an alleged incident which saw an adult couple attacked by a group of youngsters.

By Jill Buchanan
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 7:31am
Police are investigating the incident in Carronshore

The disturbance took place in Burnside Park, Carron shortly after 11pm on Saturday. Residents living nearby saw several police officers attend.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10 pm on Saturday, 11 February 2023, police received a report of a disturbance at Burnside Place, Carron. Officers attended and no-one required any medical treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and trace those involved."