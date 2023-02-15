Police investigation after incident in Carron park
Police are investigating an alleged incident which saw an adult couple attacked by a group of youngsters.
The disturbance took place in Burnside Park, Carron shortly after 11pm on Saturday. Residents living nearby saw several police officers attend.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10 pm on Saturday, 11 February 2023, police received a report of a disturbance at Burnside Place, Carron. Officers attended and no-one required any medical treatment.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and trace those involved."