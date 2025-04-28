Police investigating violent attack involving 'scrambler' motorcyclist in Camelon park

By James Trimble
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
Investigations are continuing into an unprovoked attack in a public park involving the rider of a “scrambler” motorcycle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ We are seeking information regarding an incident that occurred on Saturday, April 19 at 7pm in Easter Carmuirs Park, Camelon.

“We need help to identify a male on a scrambler motorcycle who approached another male and assaulted him without provocation. If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us immediately.”

Contact Police on 101 quoting CR/0146556/25.

Police officers are investigating the violent incident which occurred in a public park earlier this month (Picture: Submitted)Police officers are investigating the violent incident which occurred in a public park earlier this month (Picture: Submitted)
