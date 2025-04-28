Police investigating violent attack involving 'scrambler' motorcyclist in Camelon park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Investigations are continuing into an unprovoked attack in a public park involving the rider of a “scrambler” motorcycle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ We are seeking information regarding an incident that occurred on Saturday, April 19 at 7pm in Easter Carmuirs Park, Camelon.

“We need help to identify a male on a scrambler motorcycle who approached another male and assaulted him without provocation. If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us immediately.”

Contact Police on 101 quoting CR/0146556/25.

Police officers are investigating the violent incident which occurred in a public park earlier this month (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.