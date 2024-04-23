Police investigating theft of broken down car in Forth Valley area
The incident happened earlier this month near Dollar, in Clackmannanshire, when the stricken vehicle was removed from a layby by persons unknown. The car had been left at the location by its owner for a couple of days, but was last seen on the day it was taken.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Alloa are appealing for information after a broken down car was removed from a layby near Dollar. The vehicle, a silver Peugeot 107, registration number VRM KY11 YKX, was parked in a layby on the B913 at around 3pm on Wednesday, April 10 after breaking down.
"It was removed sometime between 10.30am when it was last seen and 2.30pm on Friday, April 12.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1922 of Friday, April 12.