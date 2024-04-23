Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened earlier this month near Dollar, in Clackmannanshire, when the stricken vehicle was removed from a layby by persons unknown. The car had been left at the location by its owner for a couple of days, but was last seen on the day it was taken.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Alloa are appealing for information after a broken down car was removed from a layby near Dollar. The vehicle, a silver Peugeot 107, registration number VRM KY11 YKX, was parked in a layby on the B913 at around 3pm on Wednesday, April 10 after breaking down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was removed sometime between 10.30am when it was last seen and 2.30pm on Friday, April 12.”