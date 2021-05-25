Police investigating £13,000 theft of bikes from Falkirk store Jim Allan Motorcycles
An investigation has been launched after two motorbikes were stolen from a Falkirk store.
A Beta Xtrainer and a Beta 300 RR Racing, which have a combined value of £13,000, went missing from Jim Allan Motorcycles in Grahams Road at the weekend.
The business took to Facebook to appeal for further information from customers and members of the public.
A post published on Saturday read: “Early hours of this morning our shop was broken into and two brand new Betas were stolen.
“Please be on the look out for new Betas! Anyone with any information please get in touch.”
Police have confirmed they are also probing the thefts.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On Saturday, May 22, police received a report of a break-in to a shop on Grahams Road, Falkirk.
“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference number 0475 of May 22.”
Details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.