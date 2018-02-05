Police investigating Grangemouth break-ins

Grangemouth residents have been urged to safeguard their homes following a number of break-ins in the town.

Police are asking homeowners to be extra vigilant after thieves stole a vehicle and a number of tools from two properties over a three-day period.

The theft of the vehicle, which was later recovered, took place in the town’s Jackson Avenue on Saturday, January 27.

Officers were then alerted to a break-in overnight on Sunday, January 28 when tools were taken from a garage in nearby Brooke Street.

Police are also investigating another incident in Ochil Street, where a man was seen “acting suspiciously” on Monday, January 29.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”