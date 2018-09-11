Police investigating Grangemouth and Bonnybridge vehicle break-ins

A radio and a sat-nav were stolen after a thief broke into a car parked at a Grangemouth showroom.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the incident, which took place at the Arnold Clark garage on Beancross Road some time between 5pm on Saturday, September 8 and 10am on Sunday, September 9.

The window of a grey Land Rover Discovery was smashed before the vehicle’s centre console which contained the two items was removed.

Officers are also investigating a car break-in Bonnybridge over the weekend.

Items were taken from a red Vauxhall Corsa on High Street, near the Scotmid store, at some point between last Friday and Sunday after a window was smashed.

Information relating to either of these thefts can be passed on to police by calling 101.