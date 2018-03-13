Police investigating Denny and Laurieston car vandalisms

Police are investigating a spate of car vandalisms in the Falkirk district.

Two vehicles in Laurieston’s James Street and Grahamsdyke Street had their tyres slashed and were left covered in scratch marks.

Both vandalisms took place overnight between Thursday, March 8 and Friday, March 9.

Another three cars were targeted in a Denny street on Sunday afternoon.

Each of the vehicles, which were parked outside the Co-operative Food store on Stirling Street, had wing mirrors removed between 3pm and 5pm.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, is calling on members of the public to help officers with their inquiries.

He said: “Overnight from Thursday into Friday there were two cars badly vandalised in Laurieston.

“Tyres were slashed and there were scratches along the full length of the cars and across the bonnets.

“There were also car vandalisms in Denny on Sunday. Three cars had their wing mirrors taken off.

“If anybody has information relating to any of these vandalisms they can call police on 101.”

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.