Police investigating death threats at Falkirk Council

Police Scotland confirmed this week it was looking into allegations of supposed death made by SNP supporters towards three Labour councillors and Provost Billy Buchanan at a meeting of Falkirk Council last month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Falkirk have received a complaint following a verbal incident at a council meeting on April 5. Inquiries are being carried out to establish if there is any criminality and the complainer has been updated.” Regarding the matter, Falkirk SNP group stated: “We will be defending our position and our members vigorously and will be questioning the misuse of Police Scotland time and resources.”