Police investigating break-ins at Falkirk, Grangemouth and Bo’ness businesses

Police are investigating a spate of break-ins to businesses in Falkirk district overnight.

Earlier, we told how Thomas Johnston Butchers and Cafe Trio in Cow Wynd, Falkirk, along with Caffe Nero in the town’s High Street, were broken into.

Thomas Johnston Butchers in Falkirk was broken into overnight

Windows at Thomas Johnston were smashed in, while a safe belonging to the shop was left outside its front door.

Officers have confirmed Sorocha’s Cheesecake and Coffee Shop in Bo’ness and Kwik Fit in Grangemouth were also targeted.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating after five businesses in the Falkirk area were broken into.

“The incidents happened some time overnight between Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11 and resulted in three premises in Cow Wynd and High Street, Falkirk, being targeted, along with two other properties in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth and Grangepans, Bo’ness.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine what has been taken and who was responsible and those with information are asked to contact police immediately.”

Police can be contacted via 101.

Details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.