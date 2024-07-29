Police investigating attempted murder of 41-year-old man in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder of a 41-year-old man in Grangemouth.

At around 5am on Sunday, July 28, police received a report the man had been found with serious injuries within the close of a block of flats in the town’s Kersiebank Avenue.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

Detective Inspector Robert Wallace said: “We are treating this attack as attempted murder and I am appealing to anyone who was at or near flats numbered 246 to 272 on Sunday morning between the hours of 1.45am and 5am to consider if they saw or heard something suspicious.

Police are treating the incident which happened at the block of flats in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth as attempted murder(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"I am also asking for anyone with dash cam or other recording equipment to contact us as their footage could be vital in helping us identify and locate whoever is responsible for this attack.”