Police are searching for a man who tried to break into a property in Falkirk.

The would-be burglar attempted to force his way into a premises on Gartcows Road at about 11.30am on Thursday, February 8.

The man is described as around 40 years old, 6ft and wearing a distinctive blue hat with ear flaps.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1451 of February 8.