Police investigating after another climber reportedly scales Falkirk's Kelpies

The incident reportedly happened just after 7pm on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Sunday, May 16, a report was made to police a man had climbed onto the Kelpies structure at The Helix, between Falkirk and Grangemouth.

Last December two misguided daredevils appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court for their Kelpie climbing antics which made headlines in September 2020.

Dylan Fraser, from Carluke, and Brandon Nobre, from Glasgow, both pleaded guilty to the breach of the peace they committed scaling the landmark and posting heir antics online.

Avid climbers in their early 20s, Fraser and Nobre both wrote letters of apology to the court stating they had “messed up”.

Both men’s actions were branded “stupid” and “reckless” and they were fined £210 each.