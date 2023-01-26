Police investigating a spate of house break-ins and car thefts in Falkirk area

Police are appealing for information following a series of crimes in Polmont, Falkirk, Bo’ness and Linlithgow between Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21.

Overnight a property in Drum Farm Lane, Bo’ness, was broken into and a burgundy red Mazda CX5 was taken.

Meanwhile, two cars, a black Honda Civic and a black Ford Fiesta, were taken from a driveway in Academy Road, Bo’ness, between 1am and 8am on the Saturday.

Police are investigating a series of break-ins and car thefts throughout the Falkirk area

The Honda was later recovered in the Muirend Court area.

A man was seen acting suspiciously at a property in Fountainpark Crescent, Bo’ness, around 2.10am and around 3.05am in Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness, on the Saturday.

Officers believe these incidents in Bo’ness are linked.

On the same Saturday a property on Oliver Road, Falkirk, was broken into around 11.30am but nothing was taken. The suspects made off in a dark blue vehicle.

And around 11.40am a property in Main Street, Polmont, was broken into and a blue VW Golf R taken and later recovered in Avon Drive, Linlithgow.

A blue Audi RS3 was taken from High Street, Linlithgow, around 12.15pm and later recovered on Burghmuir Court in the town.

Investigation work suggests these incidents are linked. Enquiries have identified a Blue Seat Leon Estate car was used by the suspects.

Detective Sergeant John Currie said: “We are working to trace those responsible for these incidents.”

