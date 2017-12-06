Police investigate woman’s death

The body of a young woman was discovered in the Falkirk area at the weekend and her death is now being investigated by police.

The gruesome discovery was made on Saturday, reportedly in Birnam Place, and police attended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating after the body of a 28-year-old woman was found within an address in the Ladysmill area of Falkirk on Saturday, December 2.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police Scotland confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) the dead woman’s name was Natasha Ford.