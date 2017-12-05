Police investigate tragic death of 28-year-old woman

The body of a young woman was discovered in the Falkirk area at the weekend and her death is now being investigated by police.

The gruesome discovery was made on Saturday, reportedly at a premises in Birnam Place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating after the body of a 28-year-old woman was found within an address in the Ladysmill area of Falkirk on Saturday, December 2.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

While police did not name the woman it is believed to be Natasha Ford, who had a long-standing drug habit.

In order to feed her habit, Miss Ford would turn to crime and made regular appearances at Falkirk Sheriff Court over the last few years.

At the end of September she appeared from custody and was warned if she steals again she could face up to two-and-a-half years in jail. She had just spent the preceding eight weeks in custody on remand.

At the time her defence lawyer Andy Bryson told the court the repeat offender’s time in prison had been “very helpful” because it had allowed her drug habit to be tackled.

He claimed: “She has detoxified during this period and that’s been very helpful for her. It’s been a godsend.”

At a previous court the repeat offender from 96 Lomond Drive, Falkirk, had admitted breaching bail by stealing perfume from Debenhams in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre on April 7 last year and assaulting a member of staff.

She was already subject to a community payback order, but Mr Bryson urged she be given another community based sentence.

He said: “She knows if she does not comply with that option she will be facing custody. She is well aware she could end up in prison for a very long time indeed.”

Sheriff John Mundy told the 28-year-old: “We seem to be seeing each other quite a lot. I’m going to give you the chance of a structured deferred sentence. It’s up to you. Let me down and I can tell you it’s looking like two-and-a-half years in custody.”

Miss Ford’s deferred sentence had been scheduled for a review at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, December 15.